Phil Foden's display in Sunday's draw against Liverpool at Anfield was "one of the best performances I've ever seen live", says former Manchester City defender Micah Richards.

“He was absolutely everywhere," Richards said on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily podcast.

"He is obviously more comfortable on the wing. On that left is where he took the place from Raheem Sterling last season. He knows that position. He knows when to press, when to drop off, when to go go inside and receive the ball, when to play one touch, when to dribble.

“He had a couple of opportunities I expected him to score, but in terms of a live performance for a young player it was so mature.

“Ultimately, I think he does need to have a nailed position. It’s difficult because Ilkay Gundogan had such a good season, Bernardo Silva is playing amazingly. I would like to see Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden just in front of a holding midfielder. That’s where I would like to see him, running from deep.”

