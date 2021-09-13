A good point for Saints to build on

Adam Blackmore, BBC Radio Solent

They may still be waiting for their first win, but Saturday’s draw against West Ham was another building block for Saints at the start of the season.

Most importantly they kept their first clean sheet since March, and did it by keeping the previously free-scoring Hammers to a handful of clear chances.

That clean sheet also vindicated Ralph Hasenhuettl’s decision to change his trusted formation for the first time in a long time - and in my view, whilst some may think it was a negative 4-5-1 at home, it’s a good point against a very good side.

Three points from four games is OK, and Saints have been encouragingly competitive in all of those games.

Having said that, their next home game against Wolves needs to be targeted for that first win, presuming the trip to the blue half of Manchester plays out as expected.