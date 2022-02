Manchester United remain without Edinson Cavani and Scott McTominay, who both missed Wednesday's game against Atletico Madrid.

Cavani has a groin injury and midfielder McTominay is ill.

Joshua King is available for Watford despite exacerbating a back problem during the midweek defeat by Crystal Palace.

Joao Pedro and Juraj Kucka have recovered from respective calf and abdominal muscle injuries.

