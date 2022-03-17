Former Tottenham defender Jonathan Woodgate says he didn't expect Harry Kane to be as prolific as he has been after the striker went fifth in the Premier League's all-time scoring charts.

Kane's goal at Brighton on Wednesday lifted him above Frank Lampard with 178 goals, and means he has now scored more goals away from home (95) in the competition than any other player.

Woodgate told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily: "I remember when he trained with us when we were at Spurs and he was a young kid coming through. I didn’t see him having this kind of career.

"It just shows at 18/19 that you’re not the finished article. Look at Harry Kane now, he’s still banging in the goals. He’s slightly adjusted how he plays the game, drops deeper, links it up.

"But it’s incredible to be beating the likes of Alan Shearer for the most away goals - it's phenomenal. Will he beat his record? He’s got every chance of being the all-time top scorer in the Premier League. It will be some achievement if that happens."

