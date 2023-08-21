'Everything about Everton's performance appeared incredibly naive'

Martin Keown, MOTD2 pundit

It was worrying to see exactly how bad Everton were at some of the basics in their 4-0 defeat at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Afterwards, when Toffees manager Sean Dyche talked about how his team had lacked sharpness, I felt he was maybe questioning their mental toughness, but everything about their performance appeared incredibly naive.

Even when Villa were three goals up and the game was gone, I still wanted to see the Everton players fight to keep the scoreline down, but it seemed to me that message was not getting through.

I was left wondering where their leaders were - I couldn't believe this was the same group of players that went to Brighton at the end of last season and played magnificently to win 5-1.

Against the Seagulls, Everton played a little bit deeper but they were compact and solid and when they got the ball they attacked with real energy and exploded forward. Their reward was a spectacular result that went a long way to keeping them in the Premier League.

Eight of the players who started that game began this one too, but this time it was far too easy to play through them.

Again, they got what they deserved - but this time it was a painful defeat.

