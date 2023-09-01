Getafe in talks with Man Utd for Greenwood
- Published
Simon Stone, BBC Sport
Manchester United are in talks with La Liga outfit Getafe over a loan deal for Mason Greenwood.
It is understood officials from both clubs are attempting to complete a move before the deadline that would allow Greenwood to resume his career.
United have resolved that the England international needs to rebuild his career away from Old Trafford in the wake of the serious charges that were levelled against him and subsequently dropped.