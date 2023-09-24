Rangers v Motherwell: team news

Tom Lawrence is a notable absentee for Rangers after picking up a knock again in midweek just as the midfielder had pushed himself back into the side.

The surprise name on the team sheet is Scott Wright - the first time the winger has started under Michael Beale.

There are two other changes in the forward areas, with Cyriel Dessers and Sam Lammers coming in for Abdallah Sima and Kemar Roofe, who both drop to the bench.

One change for the visitors as Paul McGinn returns to the team after serving a suspension, meaning Shane Blaney drops to the bench.

Follow live text updates here...