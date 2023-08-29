Al-Ittihad are ready to test Liverpool's resolve amid their insistence Egypt forward Mohamed Salah is not for sale with a $162m (£129m) bid. (CBS Sports), external

The Saudi side are also interested in Liverpool's England defender Joe Gomez, but the Reds have no intention of selling him. (Fabrizio Romano), external

Klopp's side are pushing to sign PSV Eindhoven's Belgian winger Johan Bakayoko, with Everton, Burnley and Crystal Palace also interested in the 20-year-old. (Football Insider) , external

