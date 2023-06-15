Key fixtures in Liverpool's season

You've already seen Liverpool's opening fixtures for the 2023-24 season and if you haven't they are here.

The Reds have eye-catching games in the first half of the season, with the first Merseyside derby scheduled for 21 October at Anfield and they're set to welcome rivals Manchester United on 16 December.

On Boxing Day it's set to be a trip to Burnley.

And when things get really serious late in the campaign they end with games against Tottenham (h), Aston Villa (a) and Wolves (h) in the final game on 19 May.

Have your say on the fixtures here