Arsenal's Matteo Guendouzi has joined Marseille on a season-long loan deal, with the Ligue 1 club having an option to buy.

The 22-year-old midfielder was on loan at Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin last season, where he made 24 appearances.

Signed from Lorient in 2018, Guendouzi made 82 appearances for Arsenal, winning the FA Cup in 2020.