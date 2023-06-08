Mandeep Sanghera, BBC Sport

Liverpool have moved quickly following the end of the season to start a summer rebuild of their midfield with a number of players leaving.

The fact that Mac Allister is able to play in all positions across midfield and his game intelligence were big factors in the Reds moving for the player.

Julian Ward, who is leaving as the club’s sporting director this summer and being replaced by Jorg Schmadtke, led on securing the deal for Mac Allister with the football operations team.

Ward has now handed over to Schmadtke, who will take the lead on all incoming and outgoing transfers.