Arsenal 3-1 Aston Villa: Fantasy football top performers

Arsenal cruised to a 3-1 win over Aston Villa in the latest round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:

Emile Smith Rowe (3)

Emi Martinez (2)

Thomas Partey (1)

So which Gunners and Villa players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek 10?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast