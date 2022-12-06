E﻿verton midfielder Tom Davies says criticism levelled at him no longer "bothers me like it used to when I was younger".

T﻿he academy graduate enjoyed a breakthrough season in 2016-17 and has featured seven times in the Premier League so far this season.

B﻿ut the 24-year-old has drawn scrutiny for his off-the-field lifestyle, where his interests extend into fashion, sustainability and business.

"﻿To be honest I've stopped reading what people said about me a long time ago," he told the PA news agency.

"People are entitled to their own opinion and say what they want about me, but I know what sort of person I am and what my morals are through life and football.

"I'm probably at the stage of my life where it doesn't bother me a lot like it did when I was younger.

"A football career is too short to worry about what people are saying about you.

"I'm very comfortable with the person I am now and the main thing is to take steps you want to take to become the person you want to become and reach the goals you have.

"It's my job as a player to prove them wrong, which can be tough, but I think I look forward to proving these people wrong and showing what I can do."