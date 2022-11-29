Hearts lose to Swansea in Tynecastle friendly
Hearts played their first friendly of the World Cup break this afternoon, losing 2-1 to English Championship side Swansea City at Tynecastle.
Jay Fulton and Joel Piroe put the visitors 2-0 up before half-time, before Euan Henderson pulled one back in the second half.
Speaking to the club outlet post-match, Hearts manager Robbie Neilson said: "It was good to get out there. The boys have had two weeks off, we played a more experienced [side] first half, and then it was good to see some of the young kids get some game time as well.
"It's now about getting ready for the Kilmarnock game (on 17 December). We travel out to Spain tomorrow - a good weeks training and a couple of games. It gives us the chance to get together again and really kick on for the rest of the season."