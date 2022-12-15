No need to sell Rowles - McKinlay

Hearts Chief Executive Andrew McKinlay says the club are not in a position where they must part with their prized assets, including Australian World Cup star, Kye Rowles.

The 24-year-old impressed on the biggest stage as the Socceroos and the club are expecting bids for the defender in the upcoming transfer window, but McKinlay stressed there is no pressure to sell.

“The club’s position is that we budgeted for no player sales, so we’re very much in the driving seat on that,” he said.

“Nobody has come in and asked about any of our players and I’m happy for that to continue. Should anyone come in, we would look at it and make a judgement on whether it was an appropriate offer.

“We’re not in a position where we have to sell. I would much rather Kye, for example, stayed here for the next two or three years, became a Hearts legend and then maybe moved on somewhere else.”