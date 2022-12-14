Giakoumakis 'could be offered Saudi Arabia deal'

Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, who is thought to be unhappy about the terms offered by the Scottish champions to extend his current contract to 2026, could be tempted by a life-changing move to Saudi Arabia, while clubs in England and Germany are also thought to be keeping a close eye on the 28-year-old's situation. (Scottish Sun), external

At £12m, Rangers' Ryan Kent remains at the peak of a Scottish Premiership most valuable players list on football information site Transfermarkt, despite a drop of £3m this season, with fellow winger Jota being Celtic's most valuable and second overall at £9.5m - a rise of £3m. (Glasgow Evening Times), external

