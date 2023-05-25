We asked you what Spurs should do in their managerial search after Arne Slot ruled himself out of contention by deciding to remain at Feyenoord.

Here are some of your comments:

Danny: This job is a poisoned chalice. Massive expectation, a challenging board and a squad that needs a fundamental overhaul. The issues are much deeper than the squad and a significant change in culture is needed. Any manager worth their salt would run a mile! Give Mason a go, but back him with a highly-experienced team.

Paul: An absolute shambles. This should have been taken care of within days of Conte going by appointing Pochettino, who would have walked across hot coals to come back to Spurs. We now have a sequence of coaches turning us down for different reasons, but the common thread is Levy. Try for Thomas Frank or Brendan Rodgers or go back to Nagelsmann.

Kier: This is bad. Slot was the one manager I thought fitted exactly what we need right now - energy, good character and passion that we have missed since Poch. All other candidates leave me flat. Possibly Alonso as he is a winner and knows the Premier League. I just don’t want Rodgers.

Ryan: Time for Ange. Why not? The Aussies are going to win everything else in England in the next couple of months anyway. Everywhere he's been has been a success.

Jerome: I’d take Harry Redknapp back at this point, honestly - we’ve been embarrassed enough. Levy is never going to be a Mourinho/Conte level chairman and should have spoken to Poch when he had the chance, now we’re firmly looking like what we traditionally always have been: a mid-table cup side.

Sign up for Tottenham notifications