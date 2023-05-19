On injury news Jefferson Lerma is "in a good spot" but he might have to wear a face mask for the game and Junior Traore is "back in training" and should be "involved next weekend".

He added: "Traore has had some injuries this season and even when he arrived I think his first game was Brighton and struggled after 55 minutes physically pace wise. I am looking forward to having him with us from July 1 to improve his fitness levels."

When asked if he had a message for all doubters who predicted Bournemouth to be relegated he said "the league table is enough".

On which games were most important to help avoid relegation, O’Neil said it was "the games around us recently". He added: "To go to Leicester when it was their big chance to put pressure on us and then to back it up with a huge away win at Tottenham. I thought that win would be huge and significant but we had to back it up."

O'Neil said he was not annoyed at not being named in the Premier League manager of the season nominees and that he doesn't "pay any attention to it".