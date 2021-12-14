Ranieri on injuries, Covid and facing a 'fantastic battle' at Burnley
- Published
Geoff Doyle, BBC Three Counties Radio
Watford head coach Claudio Ranieri has been speaking to the media before Wednesday’s Premier League match at Burnley.
Here are the key lines:
The Hornets are assessing defenders Francisco Sierralta and Adam Masina to see if they are fit enough to play at Turf Moor, with the pair back in training.
Watford don’t have any Covid issues at the moment but are aware of what’s going on at other clubs: "It’s very difficult. We have to be very careful in every situation. It’s very difficult to stay safe 100%."
Ranieri understands the significance of the match as defeat would see Watford drop into the relegation zone: "It’s crucial for us, for them. It will be a fantastic battle."
He is urging his players to "stay calm and stay together" when under pressure. He knows his side need to improve defensively but has been happy with how they have generally played.
The Watford manager says the situation he faces at Watford is "completely different" to the one he had at Fulham three years ago, where he lasted four months. "We are in good health," he said.