Spurs ease to victory over lacklustre Brentford

Callum Matthews, BBC Sport

After last Thursday's Europa Conference League defeat against Mura Conte said Spurs "have to do better in everything, everything, everything".

There are signs of that improvement already.

He has had a week to work with his team on the training ground after Sunday's Premier League game at Burnley was postponed and he will be much happier with their display.

It was limp from Brentford though, with their only shot on target a tame left-footed effort from Toney.

They toiled hard but have conceded six goals in the opening 15 minutes of matches so far this season - the most in the league.

Spurs, with their solid defensive shape, nullified any potential threat from the visitors.