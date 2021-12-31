Saka makes Garth's team of the year
Just the one entry for Arsenal in Garth Crooks' team of the year but this youngster has proved his talent on the domestic and international stage over the course of 2021.
Bukayo Saka: The Arsenal star has been consistently outstanding throughout the year and easily the Gunners' best player. His two goals at Norwich were testament to why Arsenal have put an amazing run together and find themselves sitting comfortably in the top four.
He's still only 20 and sadly too young to take the captain's armband, but it's only a matter of time.
