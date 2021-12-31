Lawro's predictions: Watford v Tottenham

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Like Norwich, Watford are in a mess and are also on a run of five successive defeats.

The difference with the Hornets is that they do carry a goal threat - they have scored at least once in each of those games, and took the lead in two of them.

It is at the other end where Claudio Ranieri's side have major issues though, conceding an average of three per match during that run, and I don't see them keeping Tottenham out either.

Spurs could not break down Southampton on Tuesday despite Saints playing the entire second half with 10 men, but Watford just do not have that kind of defensive discipline.

Dan's prediction: 1-2

