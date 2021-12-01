Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

In LS11, the world tilted back on to its axis. Leeds won in dramatic Leeds style, 35,000 raucous voices sang Marcelo Bielsa's name and the local superstar Kalvin Phillips made a mockery of suggestions there was trouble at mill between master and servant.

The England midfielder made the most ball recoveries in the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, but his most telling intervention was post-match. He said his respect for Bielsa is such that he could never fall out with him - even if he was asked to play in goal. So gloves on, rather than gloves off, between the two pivotal characters in United's resurgence over the past few seasons.

Tyler Roberts ran his heart and lungs out for the cause, starting up front in arguably his best top-flight display for the club. Captain Liam Cooper and right-back Stuart Dallas were stoical in shackling Odsonne Edouard, Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew to lift the Whites five points clear of the relegation places.

It was left to the diamond Raphinha to shatter crystals with each step of his run up to the penalty which smashed and grabbed the points.

Palace, for whom substitute Christian Benteke nodded a certain goal astray, felt they deserved the spoils on the quality of chances created. But the best one fell to United - and they took it.

The VAR check in added time had only increased the tension... but that deliriously dissipated from flailing limbs and bellowing throats once the ball hit the net.

It was a special moment - victory assured, players and fans in celebration at close quarters and Bielsa catching the moment just right. "In a human group, happiness is indispensable," said the Whites boss.