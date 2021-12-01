Watford v Chelsea: Team news

In-form Watford forward Emmanuel Dennis is a doubt after he was substituted with an ankle injury in the defeat at Leicester City.

Ismaila Sarr could miss a month because of a knee issue but Adam Masina should be available and Juraj Kucka will be assessed.

Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante will miss a second match because of the knee injury sustained against Juventus.

Reece James, Jorginho and Timo Werner all face fitness tests.

