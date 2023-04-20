Former Premier League defender Stephen Warnock said despite missing a penalty, Erling Haaland showed his quality and his ability "to slow time down" with his goal against Bayern Munich on Wednesday.

Haaland lashed a shot into the top corner to cap off a swift counter-attack, 15 seconds after Ederson had saved Kingsley Coman's shot at the other end, as it finished 1-1 on the night in Munich.

Warnock told BBC Radio 5 Live's Football Daily:"That’s the quality of the player. When he’s in that position, that’s why he scores so many goals.

"When you look at the great players in world football over the years, they have an ability to slow time down when they get in those positions and he has that ability in the penalty box.

"An outstanding finish from Haaland and it was just that one moment he had been looking for the whole game.

"I know he missed the penalty but from open play he was just so clinical in that position and that’s why he’s been bought for the football club."

Did you know?

No player has ever scored more goals in a single European Cup/Champions League season for an English club than Haaland's 12 for Manchester City in 2022-23 (level with Ruud van Nistelrooy for Man Utd in 2002-03).

Haaland scored his 13th goal in the knockout stages in his 10th Champions League knockout appearance, four more than any other player has scored in their first 10 knockout appearances (Sadio Mane, 9).

Haaland missed a penalty for Manchester City, the first time he’d missed a pen for City in eight attempts. In fact, he had scored his previous 15 penalties in all club competitions (excl. shootouts), with this miss his first since April 2021 vs Union Berlin for Borussia Dortmund.

