Sweden centre-back Carl Starfelt says the demands for Celtic to win every game has made him a better player.

“I’m improving a lot which is really good," said the 27-year-old. "If you want to become the best player you can be and get the best career possible you need to always keep improving.

“I feel like in Celtic you really get the chance to do that, it’s a really good environment where you’re getting pushed every day to perform.

“The demands from the outside and the inside to always win games, it’s very developing.

“I feel like I’m developing, and I’m in a very good environment and club to do that, so I’m happy.”