Marco Silva says he expects to be on the touchline for Fulham's game at Bournemouth on Saturday but is ready to accept a ban should it be handed him by the Football Association.

The Fulham boss was sent to the stands in the Cottagers' previous game against Manchester United and has already served a suspension this season.

He was landed with four FA charges in the aftermath of the defeat at United and has requested a personal hearing to find out more.

"That's a normal situation, where we have the chance to ask some questions," he said. "That's all I can say right now.

"I expect to be on the touchline this Saturday but maybe not next week. It's always tough for any manager to be off the touchline.

"I regret the situation but, if I have to be in the stand, I will do my job in the stand."

Silva rejected suggestions his conduct on the touchline was contributing to any lack of discipline among his Fulham players.

"I am the first to criticise myself when I do something I'm not happy about," he said. "I don't think it's important to talk about what other people have said."