Manchester City are still waiting for Ilkay Gundogan to make a decision on his future, with Barcelona keen on signing the midfielder on a free transfer. (Fabrizio Romano, external)

If Gundogan does go, City are considering Borussia Dortmund's England international Jude Bellingham and Bayer Leverkusen's Germany midfielder Florian Wirtz, both 19, as potential replacements. (Football Insider, external)

They are also interested in Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 28-year-old Croatia international has 16 months left on his Stamford Bridge deal and the Blues have yet to open contract talks with him. (Standard, external)

City have joined Manchester United and Newcastle United in monitoring Celta Vigo's Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, 20. (Sun), external

Finally, Tottenham have come to a pre-contract agreement to sign forward Herbie James on a three-year deal from the City academy. (Football London, external)

