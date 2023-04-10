Cantona and Evra make top 10 greatest French Premier League players list
In the latest instalment of the Match of the Day Top 10 podcast, Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards have been choosing the greatest French Premier League players, with two former Manchester United stars making the list.
Eric Cantona
Clubs: Leeds (1992-93), Man Utd (1992-93-1996-97)
Premier League record: 156 appearances, 70 goals, 56 assists
Having a arrived from Leeds at Manchester United halfway through the 1992-93 season in a shock move, Eric Cantona was to be the catalyst that propelled the Red Devils to domestic success.
The French striker helped United win the first league title in 26 years in his first season at the club and then inspired a league and cup double in the 1993-94 campaign.
United did the same the following season, with Cantona scoring a stunning volleyed winner against Liverpool in the FA Cup final.
Cantona missed the second half of the 1994-95 season after being banned for kicking a fan following a red card against Crystal Palace but returned from that to once again help United to a league and cup double in 1995-96, a season in which he won the FWA Player of the Year award.
Patrice Evra
Clubs: Man Utd (2006-2014), West Ham (2018)
Premier League record: 278 appearances, 7 goals, 21 assists, 98 clean sheets
Patrice Evra had a debut to forget following his arrival at Old Trafford from Monaco in January 2006 and was taken off at half-time in the Manchester derby - but he recovered from that to become a key player for the club.
Alongside Rio Ferdinand, Nemanja Vidic and Edwin van der Sar, Evra was part of a formidable defence that set the record for consecutive clean sheets in 2008-09 with 13.
In his eight years at the club, he won the Premier League five times and the Champions League in 2008.
