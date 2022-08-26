Heart of Midlothian were knocked out of the Europa League after Zurich's 1-0 victory at Tynecastle sealed a 3-1 aggregate play-off win for the Swiss.

Robbie Neilson's Hearts, who had Jorge Grant sent off, have the consolation prize of a Conference League group stage place.

Here's how BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound pundit Craig Levein, a former Hearts manager and captain, reacted.

"Hearts had their chances in the first half," said Levein. "Hearts retaining 11 players, they might have been able to nick a goal, at least, and get into extra time.

"A lot of these players have never played European football before. You need to get into a mindset to be able to deal with that. That's why the teams that get there regularly are comfortable with the situation.

"Whatever happens, it'll put them in really good stead for next season. Because I think Hearts will finish at least third [in the Scottish Premiership] this year and it'll be a second go at getting into Europe.

"These things aren't easy. You need to get into a place in your head where you relish that constant pressure of two games a week for the period that it's on."