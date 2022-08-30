James Jones, We Are West Ham, external

Finally we're off the mark and we can start looking forward rather than worrying about what kind of season we're going to have this term.

Of course, we're not totally transformed and back to the West Ham that has secured back-to-back top seven finishes, but the second half against Aston Villa was the closest we've seen us to being at our best for months.

The most pleasing aspect of the win at Villa Park wasn't the performances of Kurt Zouma, Thilo Kherer and Said Benrahma, it was the way in which David Moyes made the tactical change we all knew he needed to make at half-time after it was clear five at the back wasn't working.

Moyes has been criticised in the past for not making those changes quickly enough during games. Against Villa, he changed it at the break and the result was a completely different West Ham - one that was far more dangerous and decisive in possession - and it paid off.

Now we face two very difficult fixtures against Tottenham and Chelsea, but if that win against Villa is anything to go by, we should go into both games with a lot of confidence.

Our season starts here.

With the Hammers' season "starting here", what business still needs to be done between now and Thursday's transfer deadline? Have your say here