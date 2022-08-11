Thomson not expecting regular thrashings in SWPL

Rangers' 14-0 thrashing of Glasgow Women will not be a regular thing, head coach Malky Thomson believes.

The SWPL 1 champions began their title defence in emphatic fashion last weekend against the newly-promoted side.

Hibernian also lost 9-0 to Celtic while Glasgow City were 7-0 winners over Spartans.

However, Thomson says the full-time sides have a head start in pre-season, and believes the other teams in the top flight will catch up soon enough.

He said: "Last season, earlier on we managed to accumulate higher scores. I think as the season goes on I'm quite sure that Glasgow Women will get stronger and more used to the league.

"It's early on, it's pre-season. They'll definitely get better. They've got good coaches that are working with them, and what was evident to myself was they still had a team spirit.

"Although we managed to score the 14 goals they stuck together as a unit. And after the game, every bit of respect to them, they shook our hand and faced up to it."