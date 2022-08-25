Transfer news: Magpies make £60m bid for Isak
Newcastle United have made a club record £60m bid to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. (Mail), external
The Magpies could eventually pay in excess of £60m for the Swedish international. (Mirror), external
Meanwhile, Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle over the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Mail), external
The clubs are yet to reach an agreement but United have submitted a loan offer for Dubravka. (Athletic - subscription required), external