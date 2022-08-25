Newcastle United have made a club record £60m bid to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. (Mail), external

The Magpies could eventually pay in excess of £60m for the Swedish international. (Mirror), external

Meanwhile, Manchester United have held talks with Newcastle over the signing of goalkeeper Martin Dubravka. (Mail), external

The clubs are yet to reach an agreement but United have submitted a loan offer for Dubravka. (Athletic - subscription required), external

