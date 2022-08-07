Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live: "It was a great start to the season, three points at Old Trafford. It's a very difficult place to come but I thought the group were tremendous today and to come away with three points, we're all delighted.

"We were brilliant in the first half and caused them so many problems and it's inevitable that United are going to come back with a response in the second half.

"Obviously we were disappointed to concede from a corner but after that, we know the quality of players they have and it's going to be difficult. But we saw the game out and everyone is over the moon.

"We beat United a few months ago but as a team we're growing and developing, there is a lot of experience and we showed maturity in the game today. We go into games and we think we can get the three points everywhere we go and every game we're looking to win.

"We're looking to develop as a club. We're going to grow and we're only going to get better.

"Pre-season went well, I had a full pre-season which I haven't had for a few years. I feel good. I'm ready to go again."