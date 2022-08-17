Mark Mitchener, BBC Sport

Nathan Ake’s last act in a Bournemouth shirt was to make a goal-saving tackle on Leicester’s Jamie Vardy in July 2020 – but in doing so, he suffered a muscle strain which forced him to limp off and miss the final three games of "Project Restart".

Cherries supporters retain affection for Ake, who joined Manchester City for £40m later that summer – and there was a nice moment after Saturday’s 4-0 drubbing at Etihad Stadium as the Dutch defender walked over to applaud the travelling fans, who chanted his name.

By contrast, later that day, Christian Eriksen was booed at nearly every touch by a noisy minority of Brentford fans on his return to west London with Manchester United – despite Bees boss Thomas Frank’s pre-match pleas to the contrary.

Like Ake, goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale was a popular player at Bournemouth who was sold for a healthy profit after their relegation in 2020, and he can expect a warm reception when he returns to Vitality Stadium with Arsenal this Saturday.

Ramsdale, who still has a house in the area, recently joined some of his old Cherries team-mates at ringside to watch local boxer Chris Billam-Smith defend his European and Commonwealth cruiserweight titles against Isaac Chamberlain at the Bournemouth International Centre.