Aston Villa v West Ham: Head-to-head record
Aston Villa have won just one of their past 12 Premier League games against West Ham and are winless in eight against the Hammers.
West Ham have won their past two league games at Villa, as many as in their previous 19 visits.
Steven Gerrard's Villa side have lost three of their past five Premier League matches when scoring first.
West Ham remain the only Premier League side to have both failed to score a goal and not picked up a point yet this season. In English top-flight history, only four sides have lost their opening four matches of a campaign while also failing to score in each defeat.