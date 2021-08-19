Adam Pope, BBC Radio Leeds

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford says he is delighted to secure his future at Elland Road after signing a new contract until 2026.

The 27-year-old striker told BBC Radio Leeds: "There were lots of little things which needed sorting out but the main thing was tying down my long-term future to this club.

"That's something that I wanted and was kind of pushing for. So we signed the contract until 2026 which is obviously great news. I'm really happy about it. I feel like I can really achieve something here."

On the reported interest from Premier League rivals, such as Tottenham, Bamford denied that his head had been turned.

"Obviously it is stuff that you hear about but it is the type of thing you take with a pinch of salt," he said. "It's flattering to be linked with these kind of things but it is better as a footballer not to think too much into it and get dragged into the hype.

"The club should be aiming for Europe. It's something the club has tasted before many years ago, but were involved in Europe quite heavily. It's something I want to push towards and is a dream of mine."