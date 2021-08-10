BBC Sport

Is 'astonishing' Elliott close to first team?

Published

Harvey Elliott is looking like he could break into the first team this season, says former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison.

Elliott spent 2020-21 on loan at Blackburn in the Championship and has impressed in pre-season, featuring regularly in Jurgen Klopp's midfield three rather than higher up the pitch.

Hutchison told the Football Daily podcast: "I've been speaking to [former Reds midfielder] Jason McAteer and he said the upturn and form with Harvey Elliott has been astonishing.

"He was brilliant last season on loan. He's starting to look like a first-teamer.

"Jurgen Klopp might look to offload one or two and push a couple of the youngsters closer to the first team."

Hear more from Hutchinson (from 16'23) on the full episode of Football Daily on BBC Sounds

image sourceGetty Images