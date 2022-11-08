M﻿idfielder Christian Norgaard is set to feature for Brentford the first time since August in Tuesday's Carabao Cup third-round tie against League Two side Gillingham.

S﻿triker Ivan Toney will also start the match, with manager Thomas Frank vowing to name a strong line-up as the Bees look to reach the last 16.

M﻿idfielder Vitaly Janelt is a fitness doubt, while Kristoffer Ajer (knee), Shandon Baptiste (muscle), Charlie Goode (knee), Aaron Hickey (ankle), Pontuss Jansson (hamstring) and Thomas Strakosha are all unavailable.

G﻿illingham, who beat League One Exeter City on penalties in the last round, go into Tuesday's game on a five-match winless run.

