Japanese defender Yuki Kobayashi will clinch a move to Celtic in January, according to reports in his homeland. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou says his team will be bold when they travel to Spain to face Real Madrid this week. (Scottish Sun)

And Real superstar Karim Benzema may be a doubt for the game after missing Sunday's draw with Girona. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic youth supremo Tommy McIntyre has joined Queen's Park as their head of academy. (Scottish Sun)

