Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester

When following a legend, it's almost the impossible job. Ask David Moyes about Manchester United. Ask Gabriel Jesus about Manchester City.

Signing in 2017, he was tipped to be the 'new Sergio Aguero'. It never really worked out that way.

Maybe he was always up against it. Three games in to his City career and he damaged he metatarsal. That ruled him out for the rest of the 2016-17 season.

The season after he perhaps had his crowning moment. On the final day of the 2017-18 season and City were drawing at Southampton, stuck on 98 points (still a record). He lobbed Alex McCarthy, City won 1-0 and finished on 100 points. The Centurions.

A year later he'd have a commanding night in the Bernabeu against Real Madrid. But the big moments were few and far between.

He wanted to be a number nine, but looked better out on the right - particularly in the most recent season. Maybe Mikel Arteta can get more out of him at Arsenal.

On a personal level, he's been a brilliant character to deal with. Always with a smile on his face, you knew English was not his first language but he gave you his best. A likeable figure and I wish him well.