Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, who is preparing for Saturday's Scottish Cup semi-final with Hibernian, recalls playing for the Tynecastle side in a Hampden Edinburgh derby semi-final in 2006 and how seeing the amount of supporters heading to the national stadium made him realise the size of the fixture. (Record), external

Neilson is urging Hearts to seize their chance of getting a shot at next season's Europa League group stages by making the Scottish Cup final against Celtic or Rangers, who are both heading for the Champions League qualifiers. (Scotsman - subscription required), external