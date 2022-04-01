Lawro's predictions: Brighton v Norwich

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Watford have given themselves a glimmer of hope of staying up, but I don't think Norwich have got a chance now.

The Canaries had a bounce under Dean Smith in January but they have lost their past six games and we pretty much know where they will be playing next season, even if it is not mathematically certain yet.

Brighton's current form is actually just as bad - they have lost six in a row too - and only scored once during that run.

This is Norwich they are playing, though. If the Seagulls are going to break their scoring hoodoo then they will do it at home, against the bottom side.

I am actually tipping them to score twice on Saturday, which might sound unlikely, but if Norwich go 1-0 down they have to go for it and that would increase Brighton's chances of getting another one. Well, that's my theory anyway!

Jim's prediction: Palace fans are going to hate me for this but I have never really seen Brighton as our rivals. I get it, but because I go way back I have always felt Millwall and Charlton are more our rivals. So I don't have any particular grudge against Brighton. However, that said, I love it when we beat them! 2-0

