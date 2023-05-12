Man Utd v Wolves: Pick of the stats
Manchester United lost this fixture 1-0 last season, but they have not lost consecutive home league games to Wolverhampton Wanderers since a run of three between March 1960 and September 1961.
The away side has won the past four Premier League meetings between these teams - though three of those were United victories at Molineux.
The past nine games between Manchester United and Wolves have produced just 10 goals (seven for United, three for Wolves), with just three being scored in the four games at Old Trafford during that run.