'I really appreciate Motherwell' Van Veen

Where would the Well be without 'King Kev'?...

An image not even worth picturing this season, as Kevin van Veen ends the campaign on 29 goals.

Scoring in 11 consecutive games, the Dutchman has been a key cog in Kettlewell's Motherwell machine.

His rich goalscoring form caught the eye of Chinese outfit Changchun Yatai not so long ago, but the deal fell through late on, the 29-year-old reveals.

Kettlewell "definitely didn't want to lose me!", Van Veen told BBC Scotland.

"The figures were so high for the club they couldn't refuse and personally, I couldn't refuse a deal like that.

"So eventually, we agreed on it and it was something to do with the payments, due to the Chinese salary cap, that the money would come through half and half with a few months wait, and I think the club just said, 'you know what? We can't lose our top striker at the moment for that, it has to be all-in-one or not' and that was the situation.

"That's why I kicked on as hard as I did, because the club have respectfully communicated every conversation with me to a very high standard and I've really appreciated that.

"I've never been angry at not going, I've felt even hungrier and I've shown you what you can get with me.

"I have a really good bond with the club, the owners and the board so I'm so happy it's gone this way."