Beale on Ibrox departures, Morelos legacy & 'exciting' arrivals
Rangers manager Michael Beale has been speaking to the media before Rangers face Hearts in the Premiership on Wednesday.
Here are the key lines from the Ibrox boss:
Beale believes the Rangers careers of Ryan Kent and Alfredo Morelos will be "looked back on very fondly over time" as they prepare to exit this summer.
On Morelos, Beale says he arrived an unknown for a modest transfer fee and has provided a "brilliant return" in scoring numbers.
On the five confirmed departures, the players are "individually excellent" and Rangers are losing a lot of experience. "A sad day in many ways" and Beale expects the fans to give them a big send-off at Ibrox on Wednesday.
Scott Arfield's impending exit "pulls on the heartstrings big time" as the midfielder has been "fantastic" and is adored by the fans as well as team-mates and staff.
Rangers will have some "exciting new players" arriving as part of their summer rebuild and the manager aims to reduce the squad number and "energise with age and energy".
Morelos, Antonio Colak, Borna Barisic, Glen Kamara, Scott Wright, and Robbi Matondo all returned to training on Tuesday and Beale will rotate his team over the remaining two games.