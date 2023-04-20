Steve Cooper is keeping the faith and says Nottingham Forest have to believe they can turn their form around.

Forest haven't won in 10 Premier league games since a 1-0 win over Leeds in early February.

Speaking before Saturday's match against Liverpool at Anfield, Cooper said: "It’s a tough run and it’s one we are desperately trying to change.

"What we’ve done with the players is we’re facing up to it, we’ve also made them aware that this sometimes can happen. We gave them examples of teams that have done something similar and how they’ve managed to come through.

"That’s key, to try and end the run and come through it. We’re not doing something that’s not happened before and we’re not on our own. There are teams feeling the same as us but you’ve got to take care of your own business.

"We're facing up to what has been a poor run but there is still opportunity to turn it round. It's been done in the past and we have to try and be the next one.

"When you’re in the bottom half it's common you have a run like we are now, the key is to stop it and come out of it. That’s down to us, that’s down to hard work, that’s down to belief and making it happen. We can't wait for it to happen, we’ve got to make it happen."

After Saturday's match against Liverpool, Forest's remaining games are against Brighton, Brentford, Southampton, Chelsea, Arsenal and Crystal Palace.

Cooper said: "All of the games we have got left apart from Arsenal we’ve had a positive result against them when we’ve played them previously.

"That’s not to say that will happen again, but it shows we can get results in this league. The moment we start believing that we can’t achieve and win games is the moment it becomes really difficult."