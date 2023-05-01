Seven years ago today, Steven Thompson played his final game for St Mirren and hung up his boots... before promptly picking up the mic.

The striker spent nearly five years in Paisley, scoring over 50 goals, and topped the goalscoring charts in his first three seasons with the club.

He scored the second goal in the Buddies first major cup trophy victory in 26 and the club's first League Cup success in the 3-2 triumph against Hearts in 2013.

His final outing came on this day in a 2-2 draw against Rangers in the Scottish Championship... and he wasn't the only one waving goodbye.

The man who captained the victorious League Cup side, Jim Goodwin, also departed Paisley, but joined Alloa Athletic.

A fan favourite who made nearly 200 appearances for the club would of course return as manager in 2019.