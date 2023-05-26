Sean Dyche says "performances, not positivity" win football matches as he prepares for Everton's crunch final game against Bournemouth at Goodison Park on Sunday.

The Toffees boss has cut an upbeat figure in recent weeks but accepts having an optimistic mindset will not be enough to keep them in the Premier League.

Rather, he insists he has been working with his players to have "clarity" for their displays and believes, ultimately, that will make the difference.

"Performances win you football matches, not positivity," he said. "I have been confident going into every game and clear on performances.

"We will speak about our values and how we want to approach the game. We have to remember the good work done."

With results at Leicester City and Leeds United potentially having an impact on Everton's future, he has urged his players to shut out the noise and concentrate on the job at hand.

"It will be apparent with the noise around the stadium and someone in the staff will be checking up on it," he said.

"You have to use the feeling of the stadium to your advantage and we want the players to focus on the game.

"Don't worry about anything off the pitch - focus on the performance."

Sign up for Everton notifications