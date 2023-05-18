The Times' Chief Sports Correspondent Matt Lawton believes Sheikh Jassim's improved bid to buy Manchester United still values the club lower than that submitted by Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos.

"It's an indication that they (Qatari bid) did feel that it was slipping from their grasp," said Lawton on BBC Sounds' How to Buy a Football Club podcast.

"The third and final bids were supposed to have been submitted in April, the Qataris have now made a fourth bid.

"We are told that it is significantly more than their opening bid but at the same time we were being told last night by people close to the Qataris that it still doesn't reach the overall valuation that Ratcliffe and Ineos have put on the club."

The new offer of close to £5bn is for 100% of the club, whereas the proposal from Ratcliffe and his Ineos group for partial ownership would allow co-chairmen Joel and Avram Glazer to retain some involvement.

Despite this however, Lawton believes the structure of Ratcliffe's bid would see his valuation still surpass that of Sheikh Jassim.

"If the Ratcliffe deal is structured the way we think it will be and they end up purchasing the remaining shares in the club over the next two to four years - their valuation we're being told will be near £6bn," he added.

"The Qatari bid - while they're offering to give them all of it now and buy the whole club - is nearer to £5bn. The actual valuation Ratcliffe put is higher."

